Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $20.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.27 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,713,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.73. 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

