Brokerages Expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ PFLT remained flat at $$13.15 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,686. The firm has a market cap of $512.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the period. 23.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

