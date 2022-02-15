Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to post $23.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.46 million and the lowest is $23.45 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC reported sales of $23.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $84.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 85,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,591. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $514.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.