Brokerages Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $966.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $966.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.63) EPS.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.34. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.04. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $263.23 and a 52-week high of $376.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

