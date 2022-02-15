Brokerages Set AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target at $10.40

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Genuity Capital assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $2,235,000.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $6.45 on Friday. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.