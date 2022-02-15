Brokerages Set Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) PT at $24.25

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 9,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $26,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $94,201.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,159,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

