Brokerages Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target at $40.00

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $853.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.