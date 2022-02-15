Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $635.33

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $635.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($977.27) to €900.00 ($1,022.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $150.86 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $124.26 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

