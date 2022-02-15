Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Target Price at $20.00

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Safestore stock remained flat at $$18.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. Safestore has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.10.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

