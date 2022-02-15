Brokers Issue Forecasts for CAE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Sunday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

CAE stock opened at C$31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. CAE has a twelve month low of C$29.40 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.07.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

