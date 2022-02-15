Brokers Set Expectations for PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PepsiCo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.94. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

