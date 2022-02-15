Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,287,680 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

