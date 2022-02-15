Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

AZTA traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,061. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.48.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

