Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,557 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Bruker worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 541,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bruker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

