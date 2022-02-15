BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BTBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.
NASDAQ BTBD opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22. BT Brands has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.25.
BT Brands Company Profile
BT Brands Inc is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc is based in WEST FARGO, ND.
