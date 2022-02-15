BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 0.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.07.

RL traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.84. 7,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

