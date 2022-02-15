BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes $7.31 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,284 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000. BHP Group accounts for about 1.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBL traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 1,645,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,379. BHP Group has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

