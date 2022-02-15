BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

