BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of MORF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Morphic has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.29.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
