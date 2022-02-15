BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

NYSE:STC opened at $67.08 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.65%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

