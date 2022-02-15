Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,600 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 2,769,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,226.0 days.

Shares of BDWBF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

