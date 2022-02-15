Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,922,600 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 2,769,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,226.0 days.
Shares of BDWBF opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
