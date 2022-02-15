Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 1,076.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,562,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,686,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,589,653 shares of company stock valued at $126,952,571.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

