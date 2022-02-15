Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $829,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,699 shares of company stock worth $4,037,464 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

