Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

