Bullseye Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

