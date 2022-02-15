BVF Inc. IL Acquires 7,601 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up about 1.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 1.98% of Replimune Group worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Replimune Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,191,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Replimune Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 107,132 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 263,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 189,533 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 2,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,798. The company has a market capitalization of $846.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.33. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.71, a current ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

