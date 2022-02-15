BVF Inc. IL Boosts Position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,360,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966,000 shares during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.7% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.10% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $69,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,646,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 742,712 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 280.6% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 872,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 643,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 287,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $442.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

