BVF Inc. IL Lowers Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

BVF Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,528,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,422 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 83.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 102.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 208,516 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the third quarter valued at $440,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $375.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.37. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

