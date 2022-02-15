Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $8.43 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 79.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 235.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

