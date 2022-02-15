Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $8.43 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $30.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 0.94.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
