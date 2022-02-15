Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CZR opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

