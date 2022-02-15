Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CZR opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 2.95.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.