California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,085 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $316.35 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.29.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

In other news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

