California State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.47 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Garmin worth $41,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,306,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,973,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.71 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

