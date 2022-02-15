Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

