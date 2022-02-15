Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 39,949 shares.The stock last traded at $48.08 and had previously closed at $48.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $719.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

