Cameco (TSE:CCO) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.18.

Get Cameco alerts:

TSE:CCO opened at C$27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Cameco’s payout ratio is -46.15%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel bought 4,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.81 per share, with a total value of C$109,626.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 373,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,024,902.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.