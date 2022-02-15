Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

GOOS traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,967. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

