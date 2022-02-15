Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$31.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOS. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a market perform rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.22.

GOOS opened at C$35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.56. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$33.82 and a 52-week high of C$67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

In other Canada Goose news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

