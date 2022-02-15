Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.50 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.59 on Monday, reaching C$55.49. The company had a trading volume of 387,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The stock has a market cap of C$9.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$48.45 and a 12 month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

