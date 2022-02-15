Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Trading Down 3.4%

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.60. Approximately 1,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.99, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11.

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

