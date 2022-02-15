Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

