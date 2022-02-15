Capital International Ltd. CA Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE PM opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

