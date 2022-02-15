Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

