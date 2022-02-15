Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 422 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

