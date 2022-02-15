Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $1.18 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

GTLS opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

