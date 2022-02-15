Capital International Ltd. CA Takes $1.18 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after buying an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
