Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

