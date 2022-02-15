Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,416.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,545.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,518.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.