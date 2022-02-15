Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Ltd. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 30,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

