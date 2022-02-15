Capital International Sarl Buys 32,068 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned about 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

