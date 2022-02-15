Capital International Sarl Invests $2.07 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

