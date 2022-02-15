Capital International Sarl Sells 2,429 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GRFS opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

