Capital International Sarl Sells 274 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,112,000 after purchasing an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,538,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.01 and its 200 day moving average is $221.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.